Democracies need to rethink how they approach the totalitarianism threat. The U.S., as in Europe, has a mixture of nationalism, racism and rationality of human beings that spark a desire for authoritarian politics and subvert their democracy to a dictator like Donald Trump.
History can repeat itself.
Are we to believe a crack addict like the My Pillow guy Mike Lindell, as he stated Friday the 13th, that Donald Trump would be the president? I guess I have got to go buy more pillows.
Fox News is the same as Nazi Joseph Goebbels. They both said the bigger the lie, the more people will believe it as the absolute truth.
My father, who was born in the Austro-Hungrian empire, had a favorite quote, which in English means “dumb as jacka---s.” They’ll blindly follow their leader. People don’t know what they are getting into as in 1930s Germany.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
