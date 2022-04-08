“You have a republic, if you can keep it.” Benjamin Franklin’s quote is perphaps more relevant today. In 1969, the University of Maryland conducted a survey of 252 U.S. service personnel and asked them to read and sign the following statement:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Regrettably, 73% refused to sign because they thought it was a subversive statement.
If the same survey were conducted today, and with our nation so divided politically and racially, I suspect the results might be more alarming. Many of our citizens are seemingly willing to discard these cherished rights, as stated in the Declaration of Independence, and believe an authoritarian form of government is the solution to our nation’s problems.
America has been an ongoing successful experiment based on the above stated cherished rights. Hopefully, with diligence, we can keep our republic as our founding fathers intended — and from those who intend to destroy it.
Frank Davis
Vernon
