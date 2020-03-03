New Haven Township, vote yes on Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency service.
My husband and I live in Owosso Township and we use the service.
They are always friendly and on time. If you are sick, they are there. Maybe you need a ride to the grocery store or even to the airport.
You really need to vote yes.
Marlene Passow
Owosso Township
