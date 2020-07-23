On Aug. 4, voters will be asked to renew the Community District Library’s operating millage. This is a request to renew the millage of 0.7 mills that was approved in 2016. If approved, the millage will renew for a time frame of four years. This will not raise taxes, it is a renewal at the same rate as the last eight years.
The millage request will be on the ballots for the residents of the townships of: Burns, Caledonia, Hazelton, Perry, Shiawassee, Venice, and the cities of Corunna and Perry.
The majority of the library funding comes from the millage. Other funding sources include county penal fines and state aid to libraries. Grants and donations make up a small portion of the income.
The library operational expenses includes staff, library materials, digital content, programs and events in addition to technology, internet and WiFi access, interloan delivery of materials and much more.
Library staff help patrons select and find reading materials, plan and present library programs such as story times, summer reading for children, cultural programs and other recreational library programs. They also provide computer assistance, technology assistance, test proctoring and reference help for patrons.
Another expense the millage helps fund is library materials such as books, audiobooks, movies, magazines, newspapers, eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, digital comics/graphic novels, and more for lending. The library offers informational, educational, and recreational programs for children, teens, and adults on a variety of subjects. Community District Library offers a new robust collection of digitized historical content available online.
How much will the millage cost? If you own a home worth $75,000 and your taxable value is $37,5000 the cost would be $26.95 per year. If you own a home worth $100,000 and your taxable value is $50,000, the cost would be $35.00 per year. If you own a home worth $150,000 and the taxable value is $75,000 the cost would be $52.50 per year.
The Community District Library has branches in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, New Lothrop and Perry. Visit mycdl.org for more information.
Jami Cromley
Community District Library director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.