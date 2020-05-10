I would like to say to all the protesters out in front of Karl Manke’s barbershop on M-21, thank you for being so stupid that when you protest you can’t even wear masks or stand 6 feet apart. Thanks to all of you, we will probably be in the stay-home order a lot longer.
Maybe that’s why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended it to May 28. You also might have gotten a little understanding of what you’re doing if you had worn masks and stood 6 feet apart, but the only thing you will get is disgust because, well, as they say, you just can’t fix stupid.
Kandi Brown
Caledonia Township
