I am happy to live in a town that still publishes a daily newspaper. You won’t find it very often in towns of our size.
Congratulations to the Campbell family for continuing the tradition of your publication that, in your own words, has been “Serving Your Community Since 1854.”
More than 35 years ago, I approached George and Dick Campbell with an idea and dream. I proposed a weekly page for children’s writing and artwork. I was a stay-at-home mom who was a teacher looking to do something for the children in our community. For well more than a decade “Kids’ Korner” celebrated young people. It’s an accomplishment I am very proud of and I thank George and Dick for believing in a person without any newspaper experience. They were two men I really appreciate and miss.
I don’t recognize The Argus-Press that was published when George and Dick were alive. In my eyes, it has become a paper that carries sensational news about crime, drugs and controversies that are boldly written to put our community and people in a bad light, usually on the front page, often with graphic upsetting details to make the stories more “appealing.” I know it sells newspapers and the public likes the gossip and gory details of life gone bad.
But more upsetting to me, is the pile of unread newspapers that sit in our living room. Why? Because the articles that are featured, and the editorials and cartoons that are printed are full of hate: hate for the right, conservatives, Republicans and Donald Trump. A steady diet of hate, lies and half-truths seems to be The Argus-Press’ agenda of the day.
I finally caved and picked up the Jan. 15 Argus-Press to read. It was comforting to know the drunk man who stabbed his dog because the dog ate his Subway sandwich got a year in jail. It was sad to see yet another home was destroyed in a fire. Both were tragic in their own way and were there to catch your attention and probably did. I am in no way making light of either event.
I wasn’t prepared for the opinion page and the vicious attack against Richard Mauer (whom I have never met) by Dan Basso (whom I have met). I support everything Mauer wrote, and I believe he shared his views in a mostly calm, rational manner. I didn’t like him accusing Mr. Basso of being a Nazi; that wasn’t necessary. However the interesting thing was Dan Basso did not deny it, but passed it off as a joke by saying, “Am I? I’m a little worried. I have occasionally signed up for things I didn’t intend to.” Personally, if someone accused me of being a Nazi, I wouldn’t joke about it.
Basso, in his rambling commentary, listed the usual Nancy Pelosi, extreme-left evidence of how Trump supporters are prone to violence and hatred. They like to use a big brush to paint patriots as rioters ready to destroy our democracy. They choose to forget the seven months of Black Lives Matter riots that left 23 people dead and more than 700 police officers injured. More than 150 federal buildings were damaged and hundreds of small businesses were destroyed.
Where was the outrage of the Democratic Party leaders when this was happening? I am outraged at all people who choose to destroy lives, homes, businesses for any reason. And I would hope my friends, whether they share my political beliefs or not, agree with this premise.
I wrote this for myself and others in the community who may be feeling frustrated and wondering what the future holds for our country. I don’t want to be saying, “I told you so,” because I fear what’s down the road for America. I will continue to stand strong in my faith and that’s my real life and hope for the future. Remember who is ultimately in charge. May God Bless America and all the people who live in this great country.
Krista Karhoff Welte
Owosso
Agree, where was everyone when businesses, buildings, thefts and lootings were happening? No comments of these happenings. Great letter, thank you. Prayers and blessings for our beautiful America.
