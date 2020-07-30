I want to thank the citizens of Middlebury Township for voting. Either way, for or against me, it’s the American thing to do.
This will be your last chance for a change for at least four more years.
I’ve been going to the township meetings for the last five years. I believe people need to voice their own opinions about needing a township hall or not. Since I have been attending these meetings, most of the time there is only one other citizen and myself showing up.
I want to thank you for your vote.
Carl Chalker
Middlebury Township
