As we currently attempt to endure the dreadful threat of the COVID-19 outbeak, our lives are put on hold for who knows how long.
This crisis has placed a stranglehold on us as we have been affected by myriad situations; particularly on the matter of health and financial challenges.
Many across the nation have complied with the federal and state directives, but, in contrast, there are protesters voicing their discontent and opposition to the decisions of political authorities in various regions of the U.S.
I am not saying those in opposition are wrong, nor do I say they are justified in what they do. One recent confrontation, as we know, was one in front of the state Capitol protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay-home” and other related orders.
Professional athletes and entertainers, as well as industry leaders, have allocated large sums of money for a number of causes. Yes, we say they can afford it with their prodigious incomes and net worth, but at least they are doing it.
Sadly, however, there are those misguided souls who are going against the grain, so to speak.
The activities at an illegal nightclub in San Francisco were recently discovered by the local police when it was found that more than 150 people were patronizing the facility over a two-day period. You can hardly practice social distancing by that.
While the number of unemployed now stretches into the multi-millions, financial hardships are mounting. A few days ago, a 93-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, said to be in quarantine, went viral when she displayed a message stating, “I need more beer.” Not long after, it was reported that she received 10 15-can cases of Coors at her doorstep. She was shown later on TV drinking from one of the cans with, as I saw it anyway, a rather smug and victorious expression in doing so. Was anyone hurt by it? No, but maybe her sign should have read, “I need some class.”
A nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, was reported to have had an onslaught of deaths — 35 in all — stemming from a Mardi Gras party Feb. 26 that was, according to the principals of the location, intended to be something for the residents and visitors to experience a little enrichment. It seems the operators of the home also were known to be aware of respiratory and other issues among the residents prior to that time, but were rather negligent.
Let us all stay with the program. Leave home when it is only truly necessary; wear masks; apply social distancing; and, for the sake of all, think of others as well as yourself.
We are a proud nation and we must all be strong and responsible as we do battle against this unwanted, unseen intruder. Let’s cut our losses.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
