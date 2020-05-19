While our legislators have pandered for the last couple of months, this has allowed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other progressive factions to do whatever they please in destroying our constitutional rights. What gave them the right to separate the people of Michigan as essential and nonessential.
What they are in effect doing is pushing the people from civil disobedience to civil unrest and finally into a revolution. Is that what they really want — a war in our own state because we have a tyrant and dictator in charge?
Over the past couple of weeks, I have made a couple of trips to the Upper Peninsula upon requests from other constitutionally minded individuals to promote exorcising our First Amendment rights. Businesses are struggling throughout Michigan and people need to work with a livelihood to care for their families, and many don’t feel they will recover from this debacle. Closing businesses and putting people off work has had extreme results, and the so-called stimulus plan has certainly not helped those who needed it the most.
However, billions of taxpayers’ money have been paid out to large corporations while many people only received $1,000 to $2,000. Isn’t that great how multi-millionaires and billionaires have gotten richer while the poor have gotten more in debt?
Fortunately, Owosso barber Karl Manke has proven that we can return safely to work. Patriots gathered in his support. Karl’s courage has set a precedence to other businesses throughout the nation to reopen their doors to customers. I am quite confident we can accomplish this in a safe and effective method while utilizing safety measures.
Use common sense, people; if you are sick or prone to getting sick don’t go out, instead, enjoy time outside planting flowers and garden or playing with children and grand-children. We, the people, will make America great again.
Matt Shepard
Perry Township
(1) comment
Problem is, you go out and you infect. Making people die will not make America great again....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.