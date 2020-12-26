As I listened to President-elect Joe Biden’s year end message, a couple of things occurred to me at once.
First and foremost: What a pleasure it was to hear a competent, rational, sympathetic voice give rise to a truthful assessment of where the nation stands as a new year approaches. Biden actually gave informative answers to probing questions, allowing (for the first time in four years) a generous back and forth, a truly civil dialogue with the free American press. We Americans have been deprived of authentic press conferences for so long, we began to think a howling, Marine One helicopter engine was indispensable when conducting a presidential Q and A.
Secondly, the president-elect made clear there will be two kinds of politicians who will inhabit the next Congress. No, we’re not talking about Democrats and Republicans. They are the kinds of senators and congressmen who will work diligently to defeat COVID-19 and those who will not create resources critical to bring this pandemic under control. There are those who will vote the support necessary for small businesses to survive; and those who will oppose job-saving relief legislation. There are those who will permit layoffs of front line medical, police, fire and teaching staffs; and those who will support critical state and local government supplemental funding. And there are those who will demand extended federal unemployment benefits, providing the means for millions of Americans who will not be called back to work until the pandemic is seen to be under control.
Joe Biden made clear today his firm belief: that our economy cannot fully recover until COVID-19 has been placed firmly into remission. And in his opinion, Congress and our new president will be held equally accountable for providing the bridge to a widely restored, economic prosperity.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.