As noted on a yard sign I recently saw: “The Fifth Commandment, Thou Shalt Not Kill: Your Pro-Life Vote Matters.”
It is urgent that President Donald Trump be re-elected. All life is precious, from conception to natural death.
On Nov. 3, we have a national election that will determine the course of our country for many years, if not generations. If Democratic candidate Joe Biden is elected, existing pro-life laws will be overturned. Roe v. Wade, which is already responsible for the murder of 61 million children, will be the law of the land in perpetuity.
Biden supports elective abortions at any stage of a pregnancy. While in the Senate, Biden voted against the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, which allows additional criminal penalties if a pregnant victim’s unborn child is harmed by a violent criminal act.
Biden’s health care plan will fully support using federal tax dollars to pay for abortions, overturning the Hyde Amendment. He also does not approve giving any aid or comfort to a baby who survives a botched abortion. Rather, he would let the baby lay there dying a slow and painful death.
Trump was the first president to ever defund a portion of Planned Parenthood’s budget directly. He has followed through on his commitment to appoint judges who believe in the rule of law. He completely opposes Roe v. Wade: “The Supreme Court in 1973 based its decision on imagining rights and liberties in the Constitution that are nowhere to be found.”
If you believe the Fifth Commandment should be the law of our nation for all of its citizens, born and unborn, then your choice for president should be Trump.
Millions of unborn babies are depending on your vote. Please do not let them down. Join all prayer warriors and vote pro-life.
Barbara Yaich
St. Johns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.