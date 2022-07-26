I am endorsing Dawn Warfle as a Republican write-in candidate for the office of Woodhull Township treasurer. I am asking my Woodhull friends, family and residents to vote for change Aug. 1.
Dawn brings excellent credentials to the position having been deputy treasurer, deputy supervisor and deputy clerk. She is a certified bookkeeper with 20 years accounting experience, has a great work ethic and is the right person for the job. She genuinely cares about the township and is a lifelong resident.
I have been attending Woodhull board meetings regularly for the past six years. It is my strong opinion this board needs change now more than ever. Dawn Warfle would be committed to growing and improving township assets while striving to avoid asking the township taxpayers for extra money due to wasteful and inappropriate spending. She would bring a no-nonsense approach back to township spending decisions which this board has been lacking for several years.
Please consider writing in her name, Dawn Warfle, on the Republican side for Woodhull treasurer and filling in the circle.
