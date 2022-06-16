Since 2018, a group of people have been diligently working to expose Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole’s criminal towing enterprise. Finally, the owner of Allstar Towing, Rick Gokee, was arrogant enough to brag during a recorded phone call, that his company does in fact get preferential treatment — not only by Sheriff BeGole, but also Michigan State Police and dispatch.
The recorded call displayed full-on arrogance, bribery to officials and MSP troopers patrolling our area. Gokee bragged about having access to the Law Enforcement Information Network and the ability to stroll into the Central Dispatch office, while claiming to shower many with $100 bills as an illegal spiff. Gokee also threatened the private investigator to always watch her rear-view mirror — alluding that he could cause her harm.
Is this the type of behavior you want to happen in Lansing if Brian BeGole is elected to represent the county in the State House of Representatives? Sheriff BeGole has cost the taxpayers, the county liability insurance and privately owned businesses well over a quarter of a million dollars, if not more, due to his poor decisions. He would be a RINO if elected and spend more money to help his friends profit, than those of you who pay the majority of taxes.
Please consider throwing your support behind Kevin Rathbun, a combat veteran, who is also endorsed by former President Donald Trump for State House Representative.
Let’s get rid of the grifters and the RINOs.
Nichole Ruggiero
Ovid
Why do you call BeGole a RINO? He is simply corrupt. I would never vote for him. Nor would I vote for anyone who is endorsed by the corrupt former SCOTUS who instigated a seditious coup against our government.
I meant POTUS, not SCOTUS.
