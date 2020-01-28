It has been hard to hold my opinions to myself watching the day-in-day-out news cycle. I am a conservative independent, voting for both parties. This, to me, means I prefer making my own decisions and not having to rely on government.
The word freedom means I can make my choices and have equal opportunities and be treated the same as any person, with the ability to voice my opinion without being slandered or scolded for my views. The simplified version is play nice in the sandbox, not like chat rooms, as they sometimes bring out the worst in people.
The greatest threat to our nation is when political parties create stereotypes with the help of media surrogates to further agendas of political parties that want to gain control, control that will put them in power to determine what I can and cannot do.
Most legislation has good points, like tax cuts, but the wealthy fared better. With Obamacare people received medical insurance, but insurance companies received monopolies and hospitals received more patients making more money. No person in Congress is going to cut themselves out of lobbying funds of $3.5 billion; it is shared by both parties and split down the middle in most categories.
I do not like to hear we are in a constitutional crisis. We are not. When 620,000 Americans died in our Civil War that was a crisis. We, as a people, all minorities, women and gender types, are the heart of this nation. No president, Congress or media can change us if we don’t let them.
The show in politics will go on as it did in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. Politics has always been a show to gain power and many times not for the better of the people. The problem I see it’s like going to court, both sides lose something. The great thing is that our wise founders created rules to save us from ourselves and the bad decisions politicians make by creating a system that makes any changes difficult.
Get the popcorn out and watch the show. Whichever party wins, the Constitution will keep us from destroying ourselves and, for the most part, things around us won’t change. Hopefully the only thing that will change is the attitudes and civility of all of us.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
