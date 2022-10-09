Much, if not most, of our current economic and political woes can be traced to the advent of the Reagan administration. With its policy of deregulation, massive tax breaks and tax code re-engineering, as well as the castration of labor unions. It never fulfilled its promise of a “trickle down” economy — the supposition that the wealth accumulated at the top of financial food chain would magically flow downhill, thereby improving the lot of the middle class drones, who propped up the wealthy with their loss of wages, benefits and collective bargaining leverage. This enabled the “haves” to have even more.

It fostered the development of planned obsolescence, the ultimate building block of commercial consumerism, rather than an economy based on reliable, durable goods. Stockholders became the driving force behind this prevailing business climate. Using the loopholes promoted by the lobbyists who represent these next-gen robber barons, their compensation is a creative scheme that avoids taxation and maximizes monetary gains. Profits over products.

