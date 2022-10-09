Much, if not most, of our current economic and political woes can be traced to the advent of the Reagan administration. With its policy of deregulation, massive tax breaks and tax code re-engineering, as well as the castration of labor unions. It never fulfilled its promise of a “trickle down” economy — the supposition that the wealth accumulated at the top of financial food chain would magically flow downhill, thereby improving the lot of the middle class drones, who propped up the wealthy with their loss of wages, benefits and collective bargaining leverage. This enabled the “haves” to have even more.
It fostered the development of planned obsolescence, the ultimate building block of commercial consumerism, rather than an economy based on reliable, durable goods. Stockholders became the driving force behind this prevailing business climate. Using the loopholes promoted by the lobbyists who represent these next-gen robber barons, their compensation is a creative scheme that avoids taxation and maximizes monetary gains. Profits over products.
Conceived by Reagan’s administration, formulated by President Georg H.W. Bush and implemented by a Republican Congress under President Bill Clinton, the NAFTA legislation was the initial crack that has lead to the realization of Ross Perot’s prophesy — a massive rush of businesses leaving the U.S. for cheaper labor markets abroad. And along with those jobs, much of the profits remain parked in offshore hidey-holes, beyond the reach of the (our) country that built the infrastructure these scofflaws rely on to do business.
Now the southern gateway, opened wider by greed, has become a bone of contention for those who would deny life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to anyone other than themselves. Criminal cartels take advantage of those seeking a better, safer life — a direct result of the chaos arising because of our immigration policies. Politicians desperate to retain/claim a Congressional seat invariably cite fentanyl as a reason to restrict the access of people seeking asylum in America. News flash: families crossing the border are not entrusted with the volume or value of such a lucrative commodity. It comes to ports of entry via the very same vehicles used to conduct international trade, often with the cooperation of American citizens.
Fentanyl, along with the precursors to make methamphetamine, is brought to you courtesy of China — another market opened to world trade by the ping-pong diplomacy of that “stalwart” Republican, Richard Nixon. Letting businessmen guide our nation is an invitation to ruination. We can easily see how the table was set for the current financial free-fall.
