As the Watergate scandal was unfolding in 1973, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. published one of the most important books ever penned about the American presidency.
“The Imperial Presidency” detailed President Richard Nixon’s attempts to expand the power of his office over Congress and the Supreme Court. Schlesinger also warned about the strategies of aspiring despots: intimidation of the press; promoting fear by touting the potency and evil of imagined enemies; secrecy about their own aims and methods; cultivating a culture of paranoia; a willingness to sabotage opponents using disinformation and propaganda; thwarting the will of Congress by blocking their funding prerogatives.
Sound familiar?
As Donald Trump’s impeachment process moves forward, we’re seeing a bold and naked power grab that would astound Nixon. The House of Representatives is the closest expression of the people’s will in our governance system. According to latest polls, about half of us want Trump removed from office. And two-thirds of us want an orderly impeachment trial in the Senate. The Senate gatekeeper, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not want this. You see, in a true trial evidence is presented, documents are perused and subpoenas are issued so people can tell their stories. A well-conducted trial is a quest for factual truth. And truth is something Trump has avoided, manipulated or subverted all his life.
McConnell declared last week he would do everything he could to prevent Trump’s conviction. Then, in an display of staggering hypocrisy, he swore an oath to be impartial. Like many who have traveled in Trump’s orbit, he now finds himself morally hog-tied and legally exposed. He knows if his team is forced to face reality about the corruption they’ve fostered, Trump will become so dysfunctional all the mental pathologies he’s been leaking so far will surge forth like a ruptured dam. Then McConnell will spend the rest of his days regretting he ever enabled the man to run his games and get this far over his head.
In their effort to promote the president as a sovereign ruler, beyond the law, the Republican leadership has brought us to a genuine “constitutional crisis.” And in their effort to dismiss or impede the impeachment process they defy the constitution’s mandate to preserve a balance of powers. Shall we be governed by laws or men? Shall we allow the Constitution to be nullified? Sen. Jeff Flake has advised his colleagues to “risk your careers in favor of your principles.” In saying, he begs the question whether the GOP has any integrity left after three years of Trump’s bullying.
So, who is really on trial here? Obviously, it’s the frightened, morally compromised Republican Party. Former FBI Director James Comey probably said it best: “Accomplished people lacking inner strength can’t resist the compromises necessary to survive Mr. Trump …because Mr. Trump eats your soul in small bites.”
If the Republicans pull off this assault on the rule of law, they’ll suffer loss of respect and trust of the country’s majority. Then the steadfast demolisher of business ventures, contracts, treaties, friendships, marriages, collegial relations and most civilized norms may just cap his career by finishing off his party.
David Glenn
Byron
