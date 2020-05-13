I am very disturbed with one of the businesses in Owosso — Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty Shop at 421 W. Main St. He is wrongly continuing to operate his business with no concern for the general public that is going to him. Then, if they do contract the virus, they spread all over the state.
It seems like he should be shut down. It says on TV that people are coming from all over the state for hair cuts because everyone else is closed. What is wrong with this picture?
Is there some way we can protect the general public from themselves and not spreading this further?
Henrietta Sparkes
Laingsburg
(1) comment
Totally agree
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.