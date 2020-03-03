New Haven Township residents have the opportunity to add a valuable resource to our community by voting for the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency millage Tuesday.
SATA provides transportation to those 60 and older from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday — for free.
The benefits of this service will far outweigh the very small cost. This service will benefit more than half of the residents in New Haven Township and certainly will be an asset to our community.
Shirley Fitzgerald
New Haven Township
