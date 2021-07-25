I want to commend, in the highest manner possible, the editorial position taken by The Argus-Press (with the leadership of Dan Basso) concerning the outrageous, greedy abuse of COVID-19 relief money by our corrupt county officials.
It was bad enough to have co-opted funding made possible only by the determination of President Joe Biden and his party; but for Republicans who staunchly opposed this legislation to then steal their own first responders just reward for uninterrupted valorous service is beyond vile.
Basso candidly pointed out in Thursday’s op-ed that this kind of malfeasance is only possible because of the insistence of our voting majority to reelect proven crooks and scoundrels, who possess absolutely no shame in their behavior. One would assume that, in the wake of over 18 months of suffering and death, our commissioners would do the ethical thing, the moral thing, the Christian thing: and reward our true heroes for their tireless, exhausting labor.
But this obvious, righteous act was out of reach for a despicable, Republican majority government.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.