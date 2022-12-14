Today, with the signing of the “Respect for Marriage Act,” America once again helped fulfill Dr. Martin Luther King’s prediction: that “the ark of history is bent toward justice.” Even with such landmark protections. we still face daunting forces, determined to undermine the separation of church and state, as profoundly included in the drafting of the Constitution: “Congress shall make NO LAW respecting an establishment of religion;” these are the first words of the First Amendment of our founding document. It was paramount to those early colonists that they should never be forced to live under any religion rising from governmental indoctrination. And yet many on the “religious right” advocate abandoning the Constitutional wisdom of nearly two and one half centuries, in favor of America becoming a government mandated “Christian” state. If those who support such an idea wish to see how state run theocracies operate, take a hard look at Iran — where those who demonstrate against usurpation of women’s rights are summarily executed by hanging from a crane. They are convicted of “going to war with God.” There is simply no way to prevent that kind of absolute power from corrupting any — and likely all — original good intentions. When Henry VIII proclaimed his supremacy over the Church of England, patriots like Thomas More gave their lives when refusing obedience to a king over their God. In America in the 21st century, it should never be necessary to give up anything — in order to worship, individually, as we each see fit.
Thomas Smith
Durand
