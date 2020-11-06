Thank you to the voters in the city of Durand and Shiawassee Township for the strong approval of millage questions on the Nov. 3 ballots for Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency’s renewal of services.
The Shiawassee County residents who rely on SATA for transportation and independence and the dedicated employees who make that transportation possible each day appreciate your support. The following are the election results:
n City of Durand (916 Yes, 727 No – 55.7 percent of voters supported the millage),
n Shiawassee Township (1,147 Yes, 536 No – 68 percent of voters supported the millage).
SATA has provided transportation to the residents of Shiawassee County since 2000 and we will work hard to proudly continue to do so. Thank you for allowing us to be part of the lives of individuals who want and need SATA’s transportation services.
Mary S. Rice
Executive director
Shiawassee Area
Transportation Agency
(1) comment
It's wonderful seeing local wiliness to assist with transportation for those at the margins of society. Great job all those who voted YES!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.