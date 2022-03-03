If there is one judge I don’t want to see win the Shiawassee County Best of the Best 2022 award this year (or any year), it is former 35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco. The runner-up for judge I least want to see win the award is current 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. He won the award last year; he doesn’t need another one.
How many people in this county know there are other judges (and magistrates) in Shiawassee County other than Judge Stewart? The Argus-Press effectively serves as Judge Stewart’s public relations department, so it’s no wonder he won the award last year.
Our entire legal system has been set up by lawyers for lawyers to ensure that they will always have plenty of work to keep them busy and that their rates will never be affordable enough for the average person to have even a modicum of real advocacy and representation. The judges in this county are guaranteed their positions for as long as they want to have them due to the legal profession’s tradition of abiding by unspoken hierarchical codes. Judges in this county are compensated handsomely. They get all the respect and prestige that they could ever desire and then some. Do we really need to flatter them even more with popularity contests?
There are untold stories about the brutality of carceral facilities and the loss of civil and human rights that inmates suffer. These stories want to be told; they need to be told. But they will never be told if they aren’t written because they aren’t flattering to judges.
The prison-industrial complex is for all intents and purposes an industry that seeks maximum profits through maximum cell occupancy. I have said on occasion that in many ways our local policing, the school-to-prison pipeline, and the county jail are as oppressive to the residents of this community as they are in many majority-Black communities. The difference is that the Black community has historically suffered unceasing injustices, so much so that they know with every fiber of their being that justice is the foundation of a functional society.
Justice is as important as the air we breathe. A threat to justice anywhere is, has been, and always will be a threat to justice everywhere.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
