It’s rough, really rough. This opinion letter is one of a few I have written lately, with thanks due to The Argus-Press for their policy of helpfulness. I look forward every day to receiving The Argus-Press.
In the April 30 Argus-Press there was an article referring to a need for citizens’ input regarding opening up certain businesses, especially restaurants. That’s good. However, while there is a need for nourishment of the body and some social benefits, there should also be a concern for the nourishment of the mind. Really.
There must be some way, just as there must be for restaurants, to let library patrons be welcomed. Masks, hand and counter sprays, etc., could be required of employees, volunteers and patrons.
Perhaps there could be numbered patrons, maybe a policy of one patron at a time for 10 minutes or so. Library internet users require too much time and require too many safety concerns.
Restaurants and certain other businesses are important and so is the service offered by our libraries.
Donald M. Bearup
Corunna
