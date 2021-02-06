Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner has suddenly buttoned his lips about the same sting operation that he called a press conference about just a few short months ago.
The arrests of these three men were deemed so newsworthy by Koerner that he invited all the important townspeople to a press conference; everyone except Boss Hogg, that is.
Was the press conference just a publicity stunt that was conveniently timed to take place shortly before the November election? Maybe we should ask Chris Hansen, formerly of NBC’s “To Catch A Predator,” who also participated in the sting.
Hopefully Hansen covered the cost of the lemonade and the laundry detergent (used by the decoys), rather than the taxpayers of Shiawassee County.
All I know for sure is that I would take TV character Ben Matlock over Koerner any day of the week.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
