The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners and the administration office have done it again. This time they decided to hide all of their newsletters, except for the December 2020 issue.
It is unclear whether they produced any newsletters in the year 2021 or whether they decided to abdicate entirely their responsibility for reporting to the public after December 2020. Board Chairman Greg Brodeur and County Coordinator Brian Boggs were both unresponsive to my inquiries about the matter.
Is it possible that board members, who are currently under investigation for defrauding county taxpayers in July 2021, deleted the newsletter archives in order to shield themselves from any potentially incriminating evidence that the newsletters may reveal? If so, the mere act of deleting that information from the county website is proof of their consciousness of guilt in defrauding taxpayers. To interfere with ongoing investigations in such a manner would also be tantamount to obstruction of justice.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has had nearly half a year to restore public trust in them. What have they done since July 2021 to provide transparency and/or to disburse American Rescue Plan Act funds to residents in need? Zero, zip, zilch, nada.
Shiawassee County residents gave this board the benefit of the doubt. It appears that any level of trust in this board is unwarranted. The board has shown time and again that they know the rules, even displaying a perverse satisfaction in lecturing residents who attend monthly board meetings in a manner that can only be described as acting like “rules Nazis.” Furthermore, the board’s unelected bureaucrat administrator, Boggs, makes most county taxpayers’ financial decisions for them as if he were a dictator. Boggs has a law degree, thus he has no valid excuse for his malfeasance. To suggest Boggs and his cronies on the board didn’t know they were breaking the rules when they used their characteristic creative accounting tricks to defraud taxpayers would be too far-fetched for any reasonable person to believe.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners violated Article XI, Section 3 of the Michigan Constitution when it misappropriated American Rescue Plan Act funds by paying themselves bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. Section 3 states “Neither the legislature nor any political subdivision of this state shall grant or authorize extra compensation to any public officer, agent or contractor after the service has been rendered or the contract entered into.”
Three county board members currently have active recall petitions against them. Three other board members have demonstrated that they should be recalled as soon as possible. Only District 1 Commissioner Marlene Webster has demonstrated consistent ethical conduct with respect to taxpayer money. She was deceived by Boggs and fellow board members about the fact that commissioners would be receiving bonus payments. Webster acted swiftly to return the money as soon as she found out what they had done. The other commissioners only returned the money because a court order forced them to.
Shiawassee County is at high risk for insolvency due to the board’s fiscal mismanagement. This board preys upon the silence, invisibility, and inaction of county residents. Residents must resolve to act urgently to stop this criminal enterprise that is masquerading as a legitimate governmental body. Commissioner contact information can be found at shiawassee.net. Call board members, email them, sign a recall petition or initiate one for your district commissioner. Insist that the board call a special meeting to have an open hearing on the repeated malfeasance of Boggs. More than enough evidence of his schemes has come to light. The board should have fired Boggs in August.
This board and their administrative office continue to function as tyrants, moving taxpayer funds around with little rhyme or reason and even less transparency. Shiawassee County residents need to make a whole lot of noise and show these bad actors what democracy looks like.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that what they did was ILLEGAL. How long does the prosecutor need before ACTING and prosecuting them?
