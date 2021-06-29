Volumes of expositions would be needed to sufficiently refute the National Rifle Association’s standard talking points. The weak points made by the author of the letter entitled “AR-15s aren’t the problem, people are” are easily rebutted with a long enough letter, but I will try to be as succinct as possible here.
The most important rebuttal to the NRA’s so-called bible of talking points is that guns do in fact kill people. Firearms serve no other purpose than to kill living beings. Shouldn’t we at least regulate them as well as we regulate vehicles? Vehicles, by comparison, are not designed to kill; automotive-related deaths are nearly always incidental to their purpose, which is transportation.
The author missed both the bigger picture surrounding gun regulations and the importance of how legally purchased weapons are frequently used afterwards for crimes. Let’s not forget that there is practically no oversight in the purchase of firearms at present.
More than 4 million women who are alive today in the United States have been shot or shot at by their domestic partners. Many of those guns used were technically purchased legally. For the victims, however, purchasing guns and having the ability to use guns would be of little benefit in those circumstances and could even put them at greater risk of injury.
There must always be adequate consideration given to the tradeoffs involved in extending greater liberties to gun owners at the expense of the right to life and freedom from bodily harm that all citizens are constitutionally entitled to enjoy.
If we applied the NRA’s body of talking points, gobbledygook, and just plain nonsense to all other areas of law, no one could ever be held legally accountable for their torts, crimes, negligence or violence. Why should there continue to be a double standard for guns?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
