In his rebuttal to my Sept. 11 submission regarding Republican culpability for failing to debate — let alone pass — a Democratic bill proposing universal gun sale background checks, the writer couldn’t seem to grasp the relationship of the “Cheney argument” (regarding the urgency of safeguarding Americans from potential Iraqi WMD) — and the urgency of safeguarding those same Americans from guns falling into the hands of people not entitled (under existing regulations) to buy or own them.
The only distinction between the two threats is that no one was ever harmed by a non-existent Iraqi nuclear bomb, a phantom danger for which the GOP eagerly took us into war.
Yet in the case of gun violence, Republicans have chosen to ignore the “single American at risk” criteria — and allow an unknown number of illegal gun sales to occur.
The very existence of huge loopholes in both the current background check law — as well as the lack of coordination between local, state and federal databases — means we have absolutely no idea how many victims have suffered and died because of our failure to pass critical legislative, preventive measures.
And, yes, thousands have perished and tens of thousands have suffered, an unknown number (certainly more than “a single American”) of which would have been saved if the U.S. Senate majority would listen to the 90 percent (yes, that is the correct polling statistic) of their constituents who strongly favor universal gun sale background checks!
The writer suggests both parties are influenced by campaign contributions.
However, never in recent memory has the majority party thwarted the overwhelming national will to pass life-saving legislation opposed only — only — by a single, well-heeled lobby which itself is under the control of the very gun manufacturers poised to profit from inaction.
Then he raises the old chestnut of “strict big city gun laws,” co-existing with the highest rates of gun violence.
That argument falls apart when the Illinois felon drives a few miles to a Gary, Indiana gun show — and bypasses Chicago’s best intentions.
Only a uniform, comprehensive federal approach, where all databases are accessible by all jurisdictions, can be effective.
The writer, like all of us, urges better mental health treatment and restrictions.
But allocating these resources (which are routinely reduced or eliminated in GOP budgets) would still not correct massive gun sale loopholes.
Lastly, he invokes Trump, his racism and corruption.
And what, exactly, does this have to do with saving a “single American life?”
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.