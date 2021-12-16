A wise man once said that an advocate is the spirit of truth, who the world cannot receive because it neither sees him nor knows him. He also said, “the words I say to you I do not speak on my own; but the one who dwells within me does his works.”
In that vein, I share these disturbing observations of normalized callousness in certain group dynamics. This week, for the first time ever, I experienced what I believe would be called a “trigger” in common parlance. Having been a lifelong student of man’s inhumanity to each other, I am much more prone to desensitization than to being pulled into images of violence or brutality. Rarely does my remote control land for very long on one television program.
This time it just so happened to stop on a foreign program with annoying subtitles, and yet I became temporarily paralyzed as I viewed a bizarre scene unfold.
While I watched a sports team and a band of angry, weapon-wielding middle-aged men punish a young male team member, I was astonished at the self-righteous hazing I saw. I found myself pulled into a dark void where a defenseless person could be objectified as nothing more than a tool of instant gratification for a group of heathens. The boy did not have an advocate who could reclassify the situation in such a way that he could be viewed as the victim that they had made him into. The narrative forced viewers to identify with the angry mob, thereby inflicting a moral injury on compassionate viewers from having to essentially collude with the garden-variety terrorists.
Terrorism has many expressions. Historically, terrorism has been used to enforce gendered behavioral expectations as well as a host of other identity-based social structures. The ugliness of that scene awakened the advocate within me. It is time to recognize terrorism as what it is and to reject it categorically. Men have historically had much to gain from the use of terrorism and much to lose from renouncing it.
When men reject false notions of masculinity, they embrace freedom. Men and boys do not have to sacrifice their authentic selves for the sake of not upsetting other men who had no choice but to do so. The most powerful man in the room is the one who is not afraid of other men.
Choosing an independent path is infinitely more rewarding than losing yourself to fear. Happiness is suffering fools gladly while keeping them at a distance.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.