There is a disturbing trend evolving in the evangelical conservative community. A few leaders from this branch of Christianity are aggressively refusing to adhere to the mitigations science knows will prevent COVID-19 infection spread. They simply do not believe in the seriousness, let alone the lethality, of the coronavirus.
The result is many of these churches are suffering dozens (occasionally hundreds) of cases, hospitalizations and, yes, deaths because pastors are insisting “God will protect us.”
I also come from a branch of the original evangelical church: My grandfather, the Rev. Lloyd E. Smith, was ordained in 1907. For over 40 years, he built and pastored a dozen church buildings and congregations throughout Indiana. During his service he actively encouraged inclusion, as he welcomed people of all races and spiritual persuasion, believing that Christ’s love truly embraced all of God’s creation.
During the 1918 flu pandemic, grandad was shepherding his only flock outside Indiana: Trinity Evangelical Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Never would it have occurred to him to ignore the pleas of health experts of the day and conduct services which might endanger any of his parishioners. In those days, a committed clergyman went to the aid of his people in their homes, or at the side of their hospital beds.
But today, apparently for some, the temptation of political fame — and even generous donations — is too much to resist. What the Rev. Smith understood was that the spiritual needs of devoted Christians could not possibly be met until they had been guided into physical safety, much like the shepherd guides his flock into a valley of peace.
And what of the claim that God will protect us? Is it not true that God has given us the capacity for thought — and free will to act on empirical truth? And if the phrase “right to life” has any meaning at all to these men and women, then they must protect one another with the enlightenment His wisdom has bestowed on us all.
If not this commitment to prevent widespread illness and death, what on Earth is the “right to life?”
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
Trump's base--God and Trump over proven scientific fact every time. SMH.
