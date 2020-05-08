You know, our governor can keep adding time on, over and over, to her stay home, stay safe order, but bills don’t stop.
You wait and see, we are going to have more businesses and houses become empty because of this madness we are dealing with.
The folks who are opening now, it’s because they are afraid of losing their business. Some are opening because they can’t get through for unemployment and haven’t gotten a stimulus check.
The suicide rate is going to jump because of this. Domestic violence is up because we aren’t used to being locked down with someone this long. Usually we go to work and get away from our mates.
Our governor isn’t going to pay everyone’s bills. All you’re going to get is an “I’m sorry you lost your home or business” — if you get that from her.
Ed Wiseley
Bancroft
