Although Dan Basso and I have agreed to disagree on many issues in the past, I have to agree wholeheartedly with his column in Friday’s paper.
His explanation about the First Amendment is right on. Its purpose is to allow citizens to peacefully express their opinions without retribution from the government. But if Twitter, Facebook and all of the other private companies choose to ban President Donald Trump, that is their right, especially if his aim is to incite violence.
It should also be noted that The Argus-Press chose to not silence letter writer Dick Maurer, but rather they published his letter. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, including Maurer. But I am also entitled to my opinion, and this is it.
Larry Alpert
Owosso
