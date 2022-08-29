For nearly 70 years (especially throughout the Cold War), the Republican Party was meticulous about national security, even imbuing figures like Sen. Joseph McCarthy with the political power to destroy reputations of loyal men and women whose only crime was to be insufficiently conservative.

During this same period, men like Richard Nixon rose to prominence (and the presidency) by prosecuting even the slightest lapse of how America’s secrets and its corresponding national security were treated. Then came Donald Trump. Early in the 45th president’s term of office, he stood before the display of “stars” in Langley, Virginia and actually disrespected the CIA’s fallen, whose names in death remain classified.

