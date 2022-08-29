For nearly 70 years (especially throughout the Cold War), the Republican Party was meticulous about national security, even imbuing figures like Sen. Joseph McCarthy with the political power to destroy reputations of loyal men and women whose only crime was to be insufficiently conservative.
During this same period, men like Richard Nixon rose to prominence (and the presidency) by prosecuting even the slightest lapse of how America’s secrets and its corresponding national security were treated. Then came Donald Trump. Early in the 45th president’s term of office, he stood before the display of “stars” in Langley, Virginia and actually disrespected the CIA’s fallen, whose names in death remain classified.
Later, in the Oval Office with senior Russian officials present and cameras rolling, Trump “showed off” to his guests by openly revealing clandestine intelligence, placing both assets and methods at great risk of exposure. Now, for some unknown reason, this former president has, for over a year (and during months of discussions with the National Archives, FBI and DOJ attempting to recover documents of the highest sensitivity and secrecy), insisted that he was somehow entitled to flaunt every security protocol and procedure — placing in great jeopardy the nation’s vital intelligence structure.
We have yet to hear any rational excuse or justification for this outrageous breach of our security, let alone a condemnation by the “Republicans in Name Only” who refuse to hold Trump accountable. The handful of actual patriots like Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, and Adam Kitzinger, R-Illinois, are shouting to the heavens for a return to the party of Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush. But the base of what remains of the GOP has no eyes to see, no ears to hear and no brain to comprehend the damage a single, mentally incompetent human being has done to the actual conservative movement and the historic political party raising from the majesty of Abraham Lincoln.
Finally, there is a reason why the “elephant in the room” can’t be acknowledged: It is simply that a single human being is succeeding in making millions of us to question any and every sacred institution — which have only taken 240 years to construct — as though they have no intrinsic, lasting value.
Donald Trump may very well, in the name of the most corrupt personal vanity, be able to destroy the world’s “last best hope” for a democracy millions have perished to preserve.
