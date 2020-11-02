I am a deputy/canine handler for the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. I am also the union steward representing the Shiawassee County Uniformed Road Patrol Division Teamsters Local 214.
I have been authorized by the men I represent to submit the following:
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol unanimously supports Sheriff Brian BeGole in his bid for re-election as the sheriff of Shiawassee County.
He has led with integrity through unprecedented times. He has proudly upheld his oath to the community and to his deputies.
We are honored to share in his commitment to serve and protect the citizens of Shiawassee County.
Sean Gifford
Deputy, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office
(1) comment
Another supporter than needs to learn the definition of "integrity."
