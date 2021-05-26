To everyone at sporting events: They ask the men to take off their hats for the national anthem, which is fine, but why only the men?

Why not the women? If everything is equal, how is this right?

Robert McNinch

Owosso

Pastor-Mike

Imagine a free country where no one ties to coerce anyone to stand, sit, kneel, take off your hat, or even join in to any anthem, national or otherwise. Imagine...

