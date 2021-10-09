Last Tuesday’s Senate committee hearing on Facebook was a welcome show of effective government at work. Most Senate hearings are not very productive and serve as stages for posturing and sniping rhetoric.
The Guardian said it was “one of the most useful Big Tech hearings yet.” The hearing had real intellectual heft, thanks to the whistleblowing witness, Frances Haugen, a former executive at Facebook, who showed an insider’s mastery of the technical workings and culture of the organization. The committee members had done their homework and framed the kind of probing questions that get to the heart of matters. And, wonders of wonders, the Republicans and Democrats collaborated and found common cause. When is the last time we saw that? Miraculously, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was civil and didn’t grandstand.
In short, what was revealed is that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s creator and majority owner, knew via his own research that two of his projects were harming children. And he did nothing about it. This reckless billionaire even wanted to expand Instagram to bring in kids under 13, a faction with undeveloped critical thinking skills and therefore quite vulnerable to targeted ads and misinformation. Zuckerberg is revealed as an amoral child/man whose singular goal is an expanded power, no matter the cost to others.
In this he joins forces with nicotine promoters and the disgraced Sackler clan that pushed oxycodone into our midst.
We learned Zuckerberg built his system in “black box mode,” a closed entity where no one on the outside knows how things work there. Their guiding values, however, can be discerned through their actions. Most important, we don’t know what principles construct the algorithms that determine one’s path into their information universe. These routes don’t permit much choice and they work to shape your perception of matters.
Let’s say a 14-year-old girl, worried about her weight, searches “diets for teens.” Were she led to objective, neutral content, like Wikipedia does, she’d have control over what she wants to explore. That is how self-directed learning works. But Facebook is not about that, though it wants you to think it is. More likely our young girl will be machine-led into a realm of data that heightens anxiety about her body so that she’ll search further (and render more clicks) to try to reduce her fear. The more anxious she becomes, the more she’ll search and the more ads she’ll see. This maneuvering exploits one’s apprehensions and mines them for cash. Forty billion last year.
Ms. Haugan testified “Tik-Tok is about doing fun things with your friends, Snapchat is about faces and augmented reality, Reddit is about ideas,” she said. “But Instagram is about bodies and comparing lifestyles.”
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, who led the hearing, placed in the record a mother who texted “My 15-year-old daughter loved her body and was on Instagram constantly. Suddenly, she started hating her body. She was in deep, deep trouble before we found treatment.”
Like opioids and tobacco, social media cultivates addiction. One teen was quoted: “I know Instagram is bad for me, but I can’t stop.”
On Thursday morning The Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan spoke about her Twitter habit. She said “Human psychology is pathetically easy to manipulate. Once you’re hooked … it changes the way you think.”
I got a Facebook account some years ago. By week two I could feel how manipulative it was, so I closed it. Most users of social media know that Facebook can be a useful communication vehicle; but most also learn that it pushes a lot of misinformation, propaganda and downright garbage for misanthropes to weaponize. Zuckerberg’s projects spawn personal insecurity, political extremism, trollish pessimism and reality distortion at a time when we need focused intelligence, clarity, unity and more work towards the common good.
If we don’t tame this monster, more harm will come to our kids.
David Glenn
Byron
