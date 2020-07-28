While large American cities have burned for more than two months, looters stripped businesses clean, statues representing American history torn down and a recent poll indicates that 62% of Americans are afraid to share their political views, it is time to take a breath and employ common sense. Let us use common sense in assessing the facts and history that has brought us to this place.
Recently, the Owosso Board of Education was sent an open letter enumerating eight demands for implementation of a racial policy and curriculum consistent with Marxist ideals. I write the following thoughts with the hope that our school board members and community will examine the racial issue with facts from all sides. It is important that we are able to talk with one another with civility and foster healthy debate.
Everyone was outraged over the brutal death of George Floyd. Since that time, sincere people who desire fair treatment of Black Americans have seen their protests co-opted by revolutionaries under the banner “Black Lives Matter.” There is a growing knee-jerk reaction to bow to new race sensitivity training because whites are supposedly “systemically racist” from birth and police departments are inherently racist.
This idea, now in text books like “White Fragility” and the New York Times’ rewrite of early American history, “The 1619 Project” is being foisted upon public schools as the way to deal with the sad situation of some Black Americans, particularly those living in major cities.
The historical truth is that whites are not “systemically racist,” otherwise they would not have done the following:
n Fought the Civil War resulting in 650,000 white deaths
n Enacted the Emancipation Proclamation
n Passed the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution which concern fair treatment of Black Americans
n Spent $22 trillion since 1965 on welfare programs targeting communities of color
n Appointed two Black Supreme Court Justices
n Elected a Black president, twice
n Hired greater numbers of Blacks as police officers and chiefs
Many Black civil rights activists and authors share a different view than the drum beat in the media and what is being taught on many college campuses. Please read their views. They include Candace Owens, “Black Out,” Shelby Steele, “White Guilt,” Robert Woodson,” “1776 Project,” Thomas Sowell, “Discrimination Disparities,” and Larry Elder, “What’s Race Got to Do With It?”
Dr. Don Galardi
Owosso
(1) comment
Bravo. This message must be passed on and shared with all, including the news media.
