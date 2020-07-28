Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.