Tennis is a wonderful spectator and participant sport. I regret, too late now, that I became interested in playing tennis at a very modest level, of course, well into my 50s.
Nevertheless, I enjoy watching the sport at any level: high school, college or professional. And it was entertaining to witness many of the matches at the Emerson Elementary School courts in the 1980s and ’90s. We had some very fine local tennis players swinging their rackets at those tournaments. Those were good times.
Like other sports fans who have their favorites, I have always appreciated and respected the level of play and style of the likes of Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Now we have the irascible, egocentric, excuse maker, Novak Djokovic. Granted, Djokovic is the No. 1 world ranked men’s tennis player and, according to my latest research, is tied with Federer and Nadal with 20 Grand Slams. His next stop was the Australian Open this month, which he basically owns with nine titles. But Nadal can top that number for wins at one tournament with 13 at the French Open.
The Australian government requires that all players and spectators for the Aussie Open must be fully vaccinated unless there can be a proven reason for a medical exemption. Djokovic, who is adamantly opposed to vaccine mandates, has received just that. Although purportedly he has a relatively loyal fan base, and a net worth reported to be over $200 million, this man should be no exception to the rule.
He, not unlike countless self-proclaimed “medical gurus,” contradicts the experts on the subject.
Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe were exceptional players in their day, were fan favorites, and their on-court tirades and abrasive actions against the referees and officals seemed to be non-pareil; i.e., until Djokovic hit the tour in the mid-2000s. His celebrations after a win are to many fans — this writer included — irritating, disrespectful, overblown and pompous. A winner has the right to celebrate, but with some class at least.
I will recognize this man for his status as an outstanding tennis player, but not as a true professional. His country of origin. Serbia, has absolutely no bearing on my opinion of him and his persona.
Some of his peers claim that he can be amiable off the court, and tries to be likable. Maybe.
Well, perhaps there are some sports fans who would declare (the cliche) that their favorite men’s tennis player on the tour — although some have the right to denounce it — is any on-court opponent of Novak Djokovic.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
Editor’s note: Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government and he was ordered to leave on a plane earlier today. However, he remained in quarantine at a hotel as his lawyers sought an exception.
