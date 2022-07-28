Let me factually inform everyone on how the “unelected” District 5 county commissioner candidate Brad Howard was appointed, not publicly elected, to the county board under rigged and jackboot totalitarian circumstances.
By now, everyone in District 5 should already know I have been running for District 5 since last July. I wrote the 100% factually correct recall language against Open Meetings Act violators and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money thieves Jeremy Root, John Plowman and Cindy Garber — these facts are not in legal dispute. Root quit when he was caught soliciting county jobs for sex and the board was faced with appointing somebody to serve out Root’s remaining term.
Since Plowman and Garber would appoint Satan or Joe Stalin before myself or Anthony Karhoff to the board, County Coordinator Brian Boggs had to recruit some “ringers” to provide Plowman and Garber somebody to support. A political lynching was then performed on myself and Karhoff to punish us for going to court and proving them 100% to be liars, cheaters and thieves.
The recruited Howard didn’t do a darn thing over the last year to express any outrage in the ARPA ripoff. He told County Clerk Caroline Wilson to “go to Hades,” when told to remove his campaign signs. Karhoff and I were then branded as “disgruntled” in a typical Vladimir Putin-style of Shiawassee government because we were being politically punished for the recall and the decision by three courts of law to perpetually brand Plowman and Garber as liars and ARPA thieves.
Voting for liars, cheaters and thieves has bad consequences for taxpayers. I’m extremely proud to part of the solution, not part of the problem. District 5 voters are smart enough to know who the crooks are. I will serve the taxpayers with little or no compensation as I have said repeatedly for the last year.
I will never be a puppet for Boggs or Board Chairman Greg Brodeur. I deserve the District 5 taxpayers’ continued support, as I have worked unpaid tirelessly and honestly for the last year to protect constituents’ tax dollars with little regard on what is in it for me.
We have corruption problems in Corunna and I have solutions. Give me a chance and I will show you what I can do since I’m successfully retired and can devote any amount of time to the job.
County commissioner candidate, District 5
