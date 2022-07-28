Let me factually inform everyone on how the “unelected” District 5 county commissioner candidate Brad Howard was appointed, not publicly elected, to the county board under rigged and jackboot totalitarian circumstances.

By now, everyone in District 5 should already know I have been running for District 5 since last July. I wrote the 100% factually correct recall language against Open Meetings Act violators and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money thieves Jeremy Root, John Plowman and Cindy Garber — these facts are not in legal dispute. Root quit when he was caught soliciting county jobs for sex and the board was faced with appointing somebody to serve out Root’s remaining term.

