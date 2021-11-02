It has been my distinct privilege to have enjoyed a 30 year partnership in orthopedic surgery with Dr. Joseph Palazeti. This month, Palazeti marks 35 years here at Memorial Healthcare where he opened his practice on Nov. 3, 1986.
Over the course of those 35 years, Palazeti, a board certified orthopedic surgeon, has dedicated himself to providing both elective and emergency orthopedic care to thousands of patients in Shiawassee, Saginaw, and Clinton Counties. At the same time, for the great majority of those years, he was an active member of our local community, involved with the Owosso Country Club, his local church, and local schools, as well as supporting numerous community events.
It may be hard for some to appreciate how fortunate our community is to have a resident specialty physician and one who remains dedicated and in place for such a remarkable period of time, offering continuous service to the members of this community in need of care for broken bones, strains, sprains, and arthritic joints needing replacement. It takes commitment on the part of the physician as well as the support of patients, community, and family.
Palazeti has had the good fortune to enjoy both professional success and broad community support, a testament to his skill as a physician and well as his committed presence as a member of our community.
To know him is to know Palazeti is a kindhearted individual, committed to his patients and staff. After 35 years in practice, he continues his work, offering patients competent and compassionate care.
I thank my partner for establishing this practice and for allowing me to be a part of the success of Mid Michigan Orthopedics, now Memorial Healthcare Center for Orthopedics. As he moves on into year 36, I say thank you, Joe, and carry on.
Dr. Michael P. Schmidt
Memorial Healthcare Center
for Orthopedics
