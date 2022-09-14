I’d like to respond to Tuesday’s rebuttal of my Sept. 12 letter and its writer’s simplistic attempt to exonerate the most divisive, most destructive human being ever to rise to the American presidency.
In his rush to define me as a hater, he failed to defend Donald Trump’s denial of an election defeat every rational election official and over fifty presiding judges have proclaimed as the most secure and legitimate in our history. He failed to defend his planning and provocation of an insurrection, attempting to disrupt the Congress in its constitutional certification of that election result — during which dozens of serving police officers were injured or killed (see editor’s note). He failed to defend Trump’s criminal theft of government documents so secret and dangerous, that foreign allied nations are now doubting the ability of the United States to be trusted caretakers of our mutual security.
