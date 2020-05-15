Many things come to mind when I think back to when I first heard about Owosso’s longtime barber Karl Manke deciding to open the doors to his business.
He is a man I know as an author and barber. He is someone people have said is a Christian, a veteran, a friend and a lifelong resident of Owosso.
Initially, I was confused, then came anger and frustration. I have watched this play out in our community newspapers to national coverage in print and television. I have decided to voice my concern though our local press that, in the past, has provided me with space in their newspapers to send out press releases for a nonprofit for which I am a volunteer. The same publications I read each day include the obituaries of local people who have passed away, some to COVID-19 and some of the other causes.
I see that no matter what the cause of death, this pandemic has changed how we do things. Even in death and grieving, the virus continues to force us to do things differently and will not allow us to carry on something so important and sacred as we did before it came to our community, to the world.
After being upset and angry with the local barber situation, I am now very concerned. I have questions, and I need the opportunity to address my concerns.
Mr. Manke, I heard the reasons you wanted to open up your business now. You have done this job and offered a service to the community for many, many years. This service is what you do, who you are and it provides you with financial income. Your business is a way you connect to your community, our community. And most of all, I hear that you want things to be the way they were.
I do not believe anyone wants to take this away from you or stop you from opening your business, but there is a right way and a wrong way to accomplish it. Yes, you have chosen to do it the wrong way. There are precautions you need to take and procedures you have to put into place to ensure the safety of yourself and your customers and those who come in contact with you all.
Did you have people in your life who came to you when you started your plan to open your business up who said, “Please listen to me, I have concerns and questions? What’s your plan? How can I help?”
The leadership and decisions made at this time are the responsibility of our elected officials, with input from experts and trusted resources of information to assist and understand the impacts of the coronavirus, moving forward to open our communities back up. The success of this depends on our cooperation, patience and willingness to trust in the process.
Now that we are here, is this what you wanted? Will you be alright with the outcomes of the decision you have chosen?
Press and television coverage and followed this situation that could have played out differently.
The irresponsible way you opened your business has caused discord in our community. It has also caused stress and undue work to local and state officials who could and should be attending to the safety and welfare of our community. You have made this crisis we are all in much worse. The situation has also invited those bringing their personal and political agendas to our community and allowed you to be a pawn for them getting their message to the public.
The Gofundme pages set up to finance your legal needs could be going to much-needed areas. An example is the organizations that are feeding those who are struggling to feed their families. Another could go for supplies to enable volunteers to continue to sew much-needed masks for the medical facilities and our community.
Last, how about the businesses and people who serve those on the front lines of this pandemic? Restaurants that donate meals to overworked health care staff providing life-saving care to ensure that anyone that walks through their doors has a fighting chance. All funds donated in these areas could help.
In the weeks to come, how will you feel about the decision you have made? What if someone’s husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, neighbor comes down with the coronavirus, and it is traced back to a visit to the local barber in Owosso? How will you feel? What if anyone dies of the coronavirus, and is traced back to you? Is this worth the risk?
We all have a choice in what we do. You, dear friend in my community, I hope and pray you will admit you should have done this in another way and close your doors until you can do this safely and at the right time. Consider the opportunity you have to set a positive example of coming together as a community and have a start over in your legacy.
Lead by example. Amen.
