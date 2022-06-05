There is a group of intelligent men and women in our government who are determined to make it hard to vote. There is a group of intelligent men and women in our government who are determined to prevent a women from having any say over her body. There is a group of intelligent men and women in our government who are determined to allow us and our children to continue to be killed by military-style weapons.
These so-called intelligent people are governors, senators, congressmen, and mayors all across the United States who continue to kowtow to the NRA, an ex-president, the extremist right and the dark side of the internet.
These people all have one thing in common — they are all Republicans! Remember that when it is your turn to vote (good luck with that, unless you are a white man or woman). The NRA recently published more than 50 pictures of its members who collected trophy and exceptional animals while hunting all over the world. Not one of them used an AR-15.
Jack Smith
Vernon Township
