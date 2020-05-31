I am not advocating that anyone should show up with a gun and cause civil disobedience.
Also, I have never been a gun enthusiast and I am not a hunter. However, I have studied our country’s Constitution and the founding fathers who wrote it and the first ten amendments.
Anyone who has an open and honest mind will know the Second Amendment was not written for the purpose of hunting. The founding fathers were extremely concerned the government would become too strong to the point where it would overrule the people’s freedoms. The purpose of the Second Amendment’s “right to bear arms” was to enable the people to protect themselves from an oppressive government.
We are approaching that point with our government now. The government has the right to suggest guidelines to protect our health. However, if these guidelines are followed, it has no right to determine if you are an essential or non-essential business.
Essential or non-essential is a matter of opinion which will vary from person to person. It is government’s responsibility to protect our rights. It is our responsibility to protect our own health, not the government’s.
As long as any barber or other business adheres to the health and safety guidelines, they have the right to conduct their business. You always have the choice to use that business or not.
I am fearful the citizens of our country are losing sight of our freedoms.
Gary Hammond
Shiawassee Township
