If my letter to the editor is to be criticized, at least get your facts straight. I never called all the people that voted for Sheriff Brian BeGole and the Shiawassee County commissioners the gun lobby, you did.
Just because we vote for someone doesn’t mean we’re going to agree with every decision they make. Your message reminds me of President Trump during the impeachment hearings when he said he did nothing wrong because he was elected by the people, therefore anything he did, he was doing their will.
It must be a Republican thing.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a response to Tuesday’s letter to the editor entitled “Sheriff, county board following voters’ will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.