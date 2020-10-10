I’m guessing I witnessed what no other living resident, or even “the keeper of the gate” Mike Crane, had ever witnessed before.
A few weeks ago as I was driving near the Corunna ambulance building, I saw a gaggle of geese (16 to be precise) walk/wade across the river just east of the Mike Crane property. I pulled over to the vacant lot and counted them. I didn’t know if I should laugh or cry. If we keep having dry spells, I’d guess the walleye, bass, carp and suckers, might have to grow legs to get upstream.
The Mill Pond is gone forever, and kids living here today won’t even know what one is. They don’t know that Mike Crane made sure snow was graded off the Mill Pond so kids could ice skate. Mike even had a string of lights across the river and a big bonfire going each night, all at no cost to the city. I’m not sure that the river will even freeze over at that location, being so shallow.
With recent killing frost, the flowers are no longer showing off their brilliant colors. No matter, we now have front yards ablaze with bright colored political signs. I’ve never put a political sign in my yard. I know who I’m voting for and don’t give a hoot who anyone else votes for. Signs give the passerby a reason to honk in approval, or give you a finger wave of disapproval. Signs bother me.
There’s a big billboard sign at the corner of Corunna Avenue and Legion road that reads: “Keep your eyes on the road and not your telephone.” The sign caught me looking at it and not the road.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
