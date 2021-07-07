I have a good friend who identifies as a libertarian. He claims systemic racism is a myth. We enjoy debating because neither of us needs to be right and we try to keep our egos out of it. But I won’t get into racial matters with him.
It’s not because I lean progressive; it’s because I grew up in the Jim Crow South and the topic is too tender for me to broach. I doubt if I’m alone in this. America’s racial past has been repressed, distorted, exaggerated and denied. But mostly it’s been manipulated for partisan purposes; and lately it’s gotten worse.
My education in the matter took a good leap forward when, as a young lieutenant at Fort Benning, Georgia, I realized, three months in, that my best friends and drinking buddies were fellow southerners and mostly black — and the funniest people I’d ever met.
We could tease each other mercilessly, playing with racial stereotypes, because we respected and accepted each other fully. Because of them, my service years were some of the best in my life. I became a better human because of them, and I note with some pride that the most racially diverse American institution is our military.
Some years ago, a social studies teacher at Howell High School insisted a boy remove his Confederate flag belt buckle. Predictably, a kerfuffle fluttered in the local paper. I sent the teacher a chiding letter saying he had denied the boy his right to speak, and that the role of a teacher was not to tell students what to think, but how to think critically, given their cultural identity, family teachings and new discoveries.
Our learnings are as complex as our genetics and, absent free speech, we don’t learn much. If he had asked the boy to explain that flag image, and what it meant to him, everybody might have learned something. An open discussion might have given context and revealed the range of opinions such a symbol can evoke. As it was, a teachable moment was lost — about history, tolerance, diverse perspectives and the First Amendment.
Four centuries ago the great essayist Montaigne wrote, “What causes do we not invent for the misfortunes that befall us. What will we not blame, rightly or wrongly, that we may have something to fight with?” Following this idea, the far-right propaganda machine has devised a formula to fill its coffers by “inventing causes” and scaring people; they do it by latching onto issues and turning them into paranoid and hyperbolic firebombs.
Hillary Clinton is a child trafficker; the Affordable Care Act is a socialist plot; the COVID-19 virus was a designed Chinese import. Their latest imaginary morality play involves an rather abstract academic model called critical race theory, taught in law schools as a means to study how race relations, from way back, have shaped our law and civil institutions.
The hysterical right says liberals will teach it in our public schools so whites will feel guilty about slavery and blame themselves for all our past errors. The best refutation for this silliness comes from MSNBC: “Almost everything these people are saying about critical race theory is wrong. It’s not taught in K-12 schools, it doesn’t say that people are inherently racist due to their genetics, and it’s not a ‘Marxist doctrine’ that is “being deployed to rip apart friends, neighbors, and families,” as former President Donald Trump claimed…”
It will take a while to untangle all this. Meanwhile, the far right will flog it as hard as they can. Scared yet?
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.