It was with great interest that I read your article regarding bank mergers in Shiawassee County that appeared on the front page of the Argus-Press May 29.
Unfortunately a bit more research should have been done prior to printing the article. Regarding Huntington Bank acquiring the TCF branch in Morrice, there was no mention that Huntington will close this branch next fall, leaving the entire southwest portion of Shiawassee County without access to a bank.
The PNC bank closed their branch in Perry a couple of years ago, which was totally ridiculous. The bank had a good location, drive-thru access, and adequate parking facilities. PNC can finance baseball stadiums, which apparently is more important than serving the public.
Now with the bank in Morrice closing, we have a critical situation, especially for the merchants affected by this closing. There are still many transactions that require physically being able to visit a bank. I was especially amused by the comment of Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers who stated in this article that: “Families and small businesses rely on them (banks) to keep their money safe and obtain credit for important life purchases and investments. This settlement protects banking customers by ensuring that they continue to have access to competitively priced banking products and services.”
What a totally hypocritical statement by someone who is out of touch with reality. As an after note, we have also been told that the Huntington branches in the Meijer stores will be closed. Another inconvenience to their banking customers.
Dave Robertson
Morrice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.