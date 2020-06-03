Imagine for a moment that no one, not one citizen, agreed to adhere to “stay-at-home” orders lawfully issued by the nation’s governors.
That all businesses had remained open, spreading the coronavirus like California wildfires. By the end of May, instead of 100,000 total deaths, we would be suffering that many American fatalities every week. But, because Americans have always understood their responsibilities in times of crisis, this did not happen. Individual freedoms have always been the subject of sacrifice in the minds of patriots — when those sacrifices were required to achieve a common goal. During World War II, we agreed to national rationing when our armed forces were facing critical shortages of wartime materiel.
We Americans have been blessed with a standard of living unparalleled in history. The onset of a global pandemic is the first test our collective prosperity has faced in modern times. It was relatively painless for all but 1 percent of us to allow the volunteer armed forces to avenge the terror of 9/11.
But COVID-19 threatens us all — and required a sudden, new social obligation: to yield a modicum of our freedoms for the survival of millions.
Most of us answered the call of patriotism; most except for a barber or two.
Thomas Smith
Durand
