Recently in the opinion section, the question was asked, “What is wrong with this picture?” Well, that depends on what angle you are looking at.
If you paid attention, you would have noticed 75 percent of the people were not using face masks or observing state and federal social distancing guidelines at the barbershop, as well as the protest at the Capitol. So what is wrong with that picture? Not very smart when we have a serious virus.
Apparently these people have no respect for our governor, or our president. At this rate we will be fighting this virus for the next two years with all the politics that are involved.
It just seems odd that Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — which have Democratic governors and Republican legislative control — have protests going. Is this the new Republican strategy?
Joe Tejkl
Elsie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.