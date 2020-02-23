As trite as it actually seems, the expression “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” is real.
I am referring to the In Your Opinion letter that appeared in the Saturday, Feb. 22 issue of The Argus-Press, entitled “A common sense gun proposal.”
The usual topic/heading of articles concerning guns is “control” and this further prompts the question, “how do we control guns,” since people control guns.
The letter writer proposes four points: 1. no bump stocks; 2. no assault weapons; 3. no high capacity magazines; 4. deep background checks.
The fourth proposal should have been number one. In review of mass shootings, reality shows the shooter has or has had mental issues, which were known in too many cases by those who knew the shooter, including law enforcement personnel who know of past issues of potential shooters.
I agree with the writer’s number four proposal, but as those are conducted, be aware of behavioral patterns and as we are advised, “if you see something, say something.”
James Crawford
New Lothrop
(1) comment
Uh oh. He's back....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.